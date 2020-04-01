Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.08.

AGN stock opened at $177.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $202.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

