Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 301.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 727,052 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Enel Americas worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enel Americas by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enel Americas during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enel Americas during the third quarter worth about $108,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enel Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enel Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Enel Americas stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.65. Enel Americas SA has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

