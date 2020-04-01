Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,675 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.58.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $375.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $393.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.05 and a 200-day moving average of $320.18. The company has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

