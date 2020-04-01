Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,325 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.71% of Conduent worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after buying an additional 64,572 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,678,710,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Conduent by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,348,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,539,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNDT opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent Inc has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,971.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

