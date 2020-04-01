Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,875 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.01% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAG. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

AMAG opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. The business had revenue of $89.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 30,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $344,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 24,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 132,466 shares of company stock worth $1,161,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

