Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,007,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 379,702 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 3.51% of PDL BioPharma worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma in the first quarter worth $160,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PDL BioPharma by 7.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma in the third quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in PDL BioPharma by 43.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PDL BioPharma by 75.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 264,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 113,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

PDLI opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $336.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of ($5.80) million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

