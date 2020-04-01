Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,105 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of American Equity Investment Life worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla acquired 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $664,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.85. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

