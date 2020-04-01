Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) by 225.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Frontline worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Frontline by 217,430,900.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 2,174,309 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $2,993,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRO. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.79.

Shares of FRO opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.15. Frontline Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. Frontline had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.65%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

