Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.60 Million Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,525 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UN. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

UN stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.36. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $63.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

