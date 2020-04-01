Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $11.11 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,950 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

D opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.69. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

