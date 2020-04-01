Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 271.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,333 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,508 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,831,000 after buying an additional 80,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after buying an additional 1,277,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,880,000 after buying an additional 580,418 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after buying an additional 3,241,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,339,000 after buying an additional 115,110 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.15.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,057.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $237.95 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.81. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

