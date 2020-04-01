Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $12.23 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,775 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $12,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in SYSCO by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,217,000 after buying an additional 359,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,053 shares of company stock worth $3,964,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

