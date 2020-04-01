Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.19 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,481 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.63% of Signet Jewelers worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 206,020 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 146,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 49,061 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

NYSE SIG opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,565.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer purchased 12,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,240.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

