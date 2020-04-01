Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.27 Million Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Walker & Dunlop worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,441,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,638,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 367,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,781,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 332,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,960,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WD shares. JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $644,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.19 per share, with a total value of $52,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,652.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,333. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WD opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 136.36 and a quick ratio of 136.36. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

