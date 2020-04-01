Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 202.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,650 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 954,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,378,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

