Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,908 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.41% of MEDNAX worth $9,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MEDNAX by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 269,457 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 213,629 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MD. ValuEngine cut shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

MD stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. MEDNAX Inc has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

