Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 14,350 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2,207.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $439.97 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $471.10 and a 200-day moving average of $481.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $463.00 to $462.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

