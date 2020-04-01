Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,492,253 Shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,954,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492,253 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.92% of New Gold worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in New Gold by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 79,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 221,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. New Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGD. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.96.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.