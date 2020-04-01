Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 21,111 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

