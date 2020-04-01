Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 79,450 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 117.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,450 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 688,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,600 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $16,160,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

