Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 220,825 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 220,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Arch Capital Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,394,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,877 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,295,000 after purchasing an additional 907,478 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,019,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,276,000 after purchasing an additional 670,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 615,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,245.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.59.

ACGL stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

