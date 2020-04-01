Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 398,600 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 398,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Starwood Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.73%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 218,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

