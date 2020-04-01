Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,475 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.17.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

