Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 121,072 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 121,072 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 97.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. S&P Equity Research upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

