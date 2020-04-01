Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 126,167 Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,167 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Micro Focus International worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 494,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,323.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Micro Focus International by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Micro Focus International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. Micro Focus International PLC – has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

