Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 131,000 Shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 131,000 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Innoviva worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 80.29 and a current ratio of 80.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.96. Innoviva Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Innoviva Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 7,717,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $22,149,687.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INVA shares. BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

