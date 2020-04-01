Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 133,700 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of Perdoceo Education worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,212.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 572.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $734.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PRDO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.