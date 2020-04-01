Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 135,550 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158,074 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 135,550 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,048 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,959 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,968,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of HMY opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.54.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

