Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 143,752 Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143,752 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.87% of Triumph Group worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGI. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Triumph Group by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Triumph Group by 380.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Triumph Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. Triumph Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.64.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.