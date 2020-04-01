Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 18,275 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,275 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $4,540,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.81. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

