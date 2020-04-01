Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 221,500 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,249,000 after purchasing an additional 369,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.18.

NYSE:LLY opened at $138.72 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,302 shares of company stock worth $126,698,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

