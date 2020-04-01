Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 26,425 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,425 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 97.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $353,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,714,000 after purchasing an additional 118,989 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

NVS opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.