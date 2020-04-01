Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,975 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.79.

Shares of AMGN opened at $202.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.83.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

