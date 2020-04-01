Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 332,405 Shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332,405 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.11% of Just Energy Group worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,857,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 428.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 37,740 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 52,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Just Energy Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of Just Energy Group stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. Just Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $498.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

