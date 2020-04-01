Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 359,275 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 359,275 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,464,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,111 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $15,718,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,134,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,387 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 908,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,309.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 599,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. ValuEngine raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $16.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -16.16%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

