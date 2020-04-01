Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 35,949 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,949 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 375,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.08. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.