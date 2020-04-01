Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 44,425 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,225 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 44,425 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,861,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 130,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,314 shares of company stock worth $10,810,696 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

