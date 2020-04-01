Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 725 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,497.13.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,161.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $787.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,306.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,318.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 50.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

