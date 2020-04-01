ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,671 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

