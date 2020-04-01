Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.49-0.53 for the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE CXW traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 1,097,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Corecivic has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corecivic will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.46%. Corecivic’s payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

