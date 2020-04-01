Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. Corecivic also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.49-0.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 1,097,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Corecivic has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corecivic will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.18%.

CXW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corecivic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

