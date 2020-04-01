Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 77,664 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 3.9% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Corning worth $33,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 389,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 63,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,389,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 677,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,917 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.80. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

