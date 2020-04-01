Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,935,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,539,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $579,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,740,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

GLW stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,386,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025,597. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

