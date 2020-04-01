Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $103.53 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00030553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, GDAC, Hotbit and BitForex. Cosmos has a market cap of $363.20 million and $103.53 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000598 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00078783 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.65 or 1.00252524 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00071929 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000746 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001551 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Hotbit, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

