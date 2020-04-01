COTI Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.09 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and $2.09 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COTI has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.02533208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00192176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00046436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00034407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About COTI

COTI's launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 499,091,395 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

