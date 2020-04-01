Counterparty Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,485.00 (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Counterparty has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $7,485.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Counterparty has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00014337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Zaif and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,621.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.25 or 0.03386881 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00797206 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000610 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,354 coins. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Poloniex, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

