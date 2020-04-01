COVA (COVA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $652,697.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. COVA has a market cap of $311,094.85 and $652,697.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COVA has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One COVA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

