Cream (CRM) Market Cap Hits $22,118.71

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 37.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Cream has a market capitalization of $22,118.71 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00991880 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00048946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029860 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00173035 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007390 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00074404 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

