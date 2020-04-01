Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUR. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 253,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 343.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

Shares of TUR stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.