Credit Suisse AG Has $1.12 Million Stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 438,978 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of DHT worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in DHT by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

DHT stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DHT Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.